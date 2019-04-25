|
Franklin Turner, 64, of Lexington, passed away on April 19, 2019, after a valiant fight against cancer.
Franklin was a lifelong resident of Oglethorpe County and graduated in the OCHS class of 1973. He proudly worked for McLane's for many years and loved poker, pool, and gambling. Most of all, he loved the Atlanta Braves and his UGA Dawgs.
Franklin is survived by his wife, Nancy Kettle; his step-son, Ronnie (Amy) Mathis, Jr.; granddaughter, Brittney Mathis; foster daughter Billie Jean Bray; sister, Patricia Eichelkraut; brother-in-law Todd Eichelkraut; nephews Luke (Paige) and Zach Eichelkraut; sister Janet (Eric) Griffis) and nephew Kenny; uncle, Paul Strickland; cousins, Mike and Perry Strickland; aunt Sybil (Hubert) McMullans; cousins, Kim and Allen Higginbotham, and Carla and R.J. Miller.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 1:00 p.m. at Clark Cemetery in Lexington.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to University Cancer and Blood Center, Athens Gastroenterology, Emory Hospital, and most especially to Compassionate Care Hospice and Angel Hands. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502, or at https://www.npcf.us/donate-volunteer/ways-to-donate/donate/.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 25, 2019