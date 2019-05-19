|
Fred Monroe Blake, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Athens, GA. He was born in Franklin County, GA and grew up in Greer, SC. After serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII, he married Jessie Miller in 1946. He received degrees from Emory University in dentistry and orthodontics and practiced in Dekalb County, GA. He served as president of the Georgia Society of Orthodontists and received the Honorable Fellowship Award from the Georgia Dental Association. He also served as past president of the Decatur Executive Club and on the board of the Haygood Memorial United Methodist Church. At the time of his passing, he was a member of Athens First United Methodist Church. Among other hobbies, he enjoyed spending time at Lake Hartwell, playing golf, and tinkering in his home workshop.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jessie Miller Blake, his daughter Linda Whitmire and husband Bert of Athens, his son Andrew Blake and wife Christine of Franklin, TN, four grandchildren: Brett Whitmire, Melanie Sutherland, Laura Burns, and Jamie Lynn Blake; and two great-grandchildren, Conrad Tigner and Lillie Cate Burns.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Magnolia Estates Senior Living for their loving support and excellent care during the five years he lived there.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Methodist Children's Home, 1967 Lakeside Parkway, Building 400, Tucker, GA 30084, www.umchildrenshome.org.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 19, 2019