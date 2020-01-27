|
|
1955 - 2020 Fred Ronald (Randy) Randolph, Jr., 64, reached his eternal peace and reward on January 26, 2020.
Born July 2, 1955 to Betty L. Llewallyn and Fred Ronald Randolph, Sr., Randy resided in Commerce, where he shared a home with Jerry Adams for forty-six years.
Randy attended New Covenant Worship Center, where he was a deacon. He was employed as an electrical salesman for CES Electric. He had worked for CED and DeVore and Johnson, and J&S during his forty-six years in the business. His main enjoyment was church activities, playing golf, and working at his job.
Memorial services will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 2:00 pm at New Covenant Worship Center. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
While preceded in death by his parents, Randy is survived by two sisters, Christy Caughey (Mell Smith) of Hull and Freda Parker of Jacksonville, FL; niece, Michelle Cornell (Steve Cornell) of California; numerous aunts and uncles including, Vesta Ann and Ron Hopkins; also, many extended family members, customers and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Covenant Worship Center Youth Group, 1425 Newton Bridge Road, Athens, GA 30607.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020