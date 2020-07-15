Freda Pate Bittle, 83 of Augusta, Georgia died on July 7, 2020. Freda was the daughter of the late Howell Fowler Pate and Julia Shadrick Pate. Freda was born and raised in Fort Gaines, Georgia. She lived most of her life in Augusta, Georgia. Freda is preceded in death by her two sons: Jose Luis Munguia and Daniel Monroe Munguia, as well as her late husband Dr. Robert "Bob" Charles Bittle and three siblings Tex Rickard Pate, Jerry Hulon Pate, and Ann Garren. Freda is survived by daughter, Valarie Smith of Athens, GA, son-in-law Brian Smith, and three grandsons Joseph Parker Smith, Zachary Daniel Smith, and Charles Pate Smith. She is also survived by sisters, Dr. Eula Howell Pate of Seneca, SC, Merrill Pate Lago of Bozeman, MT, and Linda Pate McCaslin of Raleigh, NC.
Freda graduated from Clay County High School in 1954. She went on to Nursing School at the Barrett School of Nursing at University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia and graduated in 1957. In 1963, she received a diploma in Nurse Anesthesia from Watts Hospital School of Nurse Anesthesia in Durham, North Carolina. Later, Freda went to Medical College of Georgia to receive her Bachelors in Nursing in 1976 and her Masters of Science in Nursing in 1979.
Freda was a very active member of Georgia Association of Nurse Anesthetists (GANA) and American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) where she served in a variety of roles including state president and program committee chair for multiple state and national conventions. Freda was the founder of the GANA 5 th District in Augusta, Ga in 1973. She also served as AANA Education and Research Foundation Director from 1980-1991. From 1984-1986 Freda served on AANA's Government Relations Committee, on the Council on Certification from 1987-1991, and on the Georgia Board of Nursing Committee on Policy and Procedures from 1986-1991. In 1992, Freda received the Rosalie McDonald Award from GANA for excellence in nurse anesthesia.
Freda was co-owner of Potentials Unlimited with the late Georgia Greeley of Park Ridge, IL. Potentials Unlimited sponsored annual continuing education seminars in nurse anesthesia for over 20 years.
Freda loved her family and was devoted to her three grandsons.
Freda will be laid to rest in Fort Gaines, Georgia next to her sons. Honorary pallbearers include Brian Smith of Winder, GA, Dr. Philip Ronald Veazey, Sr. of Augusta, GA, Philip Ronald Veazey, Jr. of Cumming, Ga; Jay Lockaby of Sarasota, FL; Jack McCaslin of Raleigh, NC, Richard Hallworth of Gray, ME.
Memorial service will be held at Lord and Stephens at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation would be appreciated to "AANA Foundation" to promote research in nurse anesthesia. Please forward in Freda's name to Dr. Loraine Jordan at 222 South Prospect Avenue Park
Ridge, IL 60068.
