1930 - 2020 Freda Thompson Cohen died Monday, March 2, 2020. Born in 1930 in Athens, GA, she was the daughter of the late Dick Thompson and the late Edna Duncan Thompson. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Groves Malone "Buddy" Cohen, and sister, Norma Thompson. Freda retired from St. Mary's Hospital and was a graduate of Athens High School.
Survivors include her husband, George Allen Townsend, JR.; daughters Karen Goldstein (Richard) of Hunt Valley, MD and Kathy Cohen of Athens, GA; granddaughter Alexandra Goldstein Fleischman (Bradley) of New York City and devoted caregiver, Margie Glenn.
A graveside service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:30AM at Oconee Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Freda to the or the Athens Area Humane Society.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 5, 2020