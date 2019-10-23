|
1935 - 2019 Freddie Francis Croy, 84, of Danielsville, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Born in November 29, 1935 in Trion, Georgia, Freddie retired from Phil Hughes Honda.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Hudson Croy, and his great-grandson, Zachary Whiten.
Freddie is survived by his three children: Roger (Susan) Croy of Hull, Debbie (Danny) Seabolt of Colbert, and Judy (Tim) Johnson of Jefferson; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren, and his caretakers, Tommy and Sandra Whiten and Gail Ramsey.
A graveside service will he held on Thursday, October 24 at Athens Memory Gardens at 11:00 a.m.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 23, 2019