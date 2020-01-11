|
1951 - 2020 Mr. Freddie Gordon, Jr. , age 68, of Athens, Georgia passed on January 6, 2020.
Survivors include mother, Johnnie Lou Gordon; son, Marvin (Joe Joe) Gordon, daughter, Melody (Stacy) Gordon-Bailey; brothers, Steve K. (Sheli) Gordon, Christopher A. (Natashna) Gordon; sisters, Margaret A. Turner, Carolyn G. Deadwyler, Marilyn G. (Myers T.) Howard, Tonya V. (Terry T.) Fambro, Alicia W. Gordon; 2 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. January 13, 2020 from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview, with interment in the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing will be held from 2:00 - 7:00 Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the funeral home.
Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020