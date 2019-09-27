|
1959 - 2019 Freddie Williams Faust, age 59, of Athens, GA passed September 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday September, 28, 2019 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 12-7 PM and visitation with the family from 6-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his wife, Janice Faust; siblings, Mattie Arnold, Tennielee Baughns, Everlee Faust, Brenda Faust, Mary Faust, Jessie Faust and Charlie Dan Faust.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 27, 2019