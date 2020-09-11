1/1
Frederick Harold Houser
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick Harold Houser, age 67, of Athens, GA passed September 6, 2020.

A private funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Public viewing, Friday 2-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: son, Daniel Houser; daughter, Juliene Houser (Frank) Williams; fiancé, Trevor Ingram; siblings, Cynthia Woodruff, Anita Faye Sorrells and Joan Houser Stevens; 7 grandchildren.

Please sign the guestbook and livestream online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
September 10, 2020
We send our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of our beloved friend and college classmate. We will forever remember your never ending smile and your warm personality. We thank God for allowing you to cross our paths, if but for a brief moment. Rest well our friend, see you in the morning!
Jimmy and Jacqueline Fluellen
Friend
September 10, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Richard Ervin
Acquaintance
September 9, 2020
My college friend and brother who took me into his circle and allowed me to embrace a new experience. He was a senior and he took time to help me engage campus life at UTC. A gentleman, scholar, and great guy. Funny how after years of separation we reunited as preachers in the AME Church. May you family be comforted as you travel this journey.
Nigal Felder
Friend
September 9, 2020
Condolences to the family. Fred was my line brother when we pledged Kappa. Rest In Peace Nupe. May God give the family Peace and Understanding during this time. YO NUPE.
Sidney Edwards
Family
September 8, 2020
One in a million you! Our brother!
The Erskine Girls





Henrietta Erskine
Family
September 8, 2020
A brother, an encourager, a devoted friend for decades, most of all GOD'S servant! Well Done good and faithful servant...Elder Henrietta Erskine Olivet Baptist Church, Chattanooga,TN
Henrietta Erskine
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved