Frederick Harold Houser, age 67, of Athens, GA passed September 6, 2020.
A private funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Public viewing, Friday 2-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: son, Daniel Houser; daughter, Juliene Houser (Frank) Williams; fiancé, Trevor Ingram; siblings, Cynthia Woodruff, Anita Faye Sorrells and Joan Houser Stevens; 7 grandchildren.
