1956 - 2019 Fredrick Foote, 63, of Winterville, died August 20, 2019.
A viewing will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Thankful Baptist Church. Interment in East Lawn Cemetery.
Survivors include his son, Antonious Foote; Daughter, Anitras Jewell; sisters, Josephine Morse, Wordie Trammell, Rose Harris, Catherine Smith, Bonita Owens, Charlotte Morse and Janet Moore; 2 grandchildren; companion, Cynt Drake and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC, of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 23, 2019