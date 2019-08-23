Home

Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Thankful Baptist Church
Fredrick Foote


1956 - 2019
Fredrick Foote Obituary
1956 - 2019 Fredrick Foote, 63, of Winterville, died August 20, 2019.

A viewing will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.

The funeral service will Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Thankful Baptist Church. Interment in East Lawn Cemetery.

Survivors include his son, Antonious Foote; Daughter, Anitras Jewell; sisters, Josephine Morse, Wordie Trammell, Rose Harris, Catherine Smith, Bonita Owens, Charlotte Morse and Janet Moore; 2 grandchildren; companion, Cynt Drake and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC, of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 23, 2019
