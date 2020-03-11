|
|
1947 - 2020 Mrs. Gail Johnson Cotton Nix, 72, of Watkinsville, GA passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Nix was born in Royston, GA on September 24, 1947, daughter of the late H.Y. Johnson and the late Colette Ginn Johnson. She was a clown impersonator having worked at Balloon Bazaar.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gari C. Nix.
Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Cotton of Watkinsville, GA; sister, Jenny Johnson Mann of Carrollton, GA; and aunts, Bobbie Ridgway and Clifford Ridgway both of Royston, GA.
Graveside services for Mrs. Nix will be held at the Rose Hill Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Friday morning.
The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until funeral hour on Friday morning. The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 11, 2020