Home

POWERED BY

Services
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
706-283-5142
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Corinth Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Garnetta Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garnetta Lowe Turner


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Garnetta Lowe Turner Obituary
Mrs. Garnetta Lowe Turner, oldest child of Lois Yarbrough Lowe and Garnett Lowe, was born on December 7, 1940, and reared in Oglethorpe County. She peacefully departed her earthly home on June 21, 2019.

Throughout her life, Garnetta was a blessing. She is remembered for her strong unwavering faith, her patience, her wit, and optimism, and her ability to recognize the blessings instead of the trials in any situation. She never hesitated to remind others of her five "bonus" years after her first encounter with cancer.

After graduating from Oglethorpe County High School in 1959, Garnetta attended Young Harris College and the University of Georgia, Phi Beta Kappa. Garnetta taught school in Jackson, Madison, Washington and Oglethorpe Counties. She was a faithful member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International for Key Women Educators.

Garnetta was preceded in death by her parents; sister - Carolyn Lowe Vaughn McFalls, brother - Julius Clifton "Bo" Lowe, and son-in-law - Lee Bowen.

Left to cherish her memory include family members: Wayne "JB" Turner, sister - Kay(Sherrill) Abney, son - Sean Turner, daughter - Sarah Bowen Green (Todd), all of Oglethorpe County. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren: Nathanael Bowen, Abby Grace Turner, Lukas Bowen, and Elijah Bowen. She also has several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In accordance with her wishes, a memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, at Corinth Baptist Church, where Garnetta was a devoted lifelong member sharing her love and her musical talents. Dr. T. Wayne Phillips will officiate the memorial service.

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is assisting the family of Mrs. Garnetta Lowe Turner.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from June 24 to June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now