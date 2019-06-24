|
|
Mrs. Garnetta Lowe Turner, oldest child of Lois Yarbrough Lowe and Garnett Lowe, was born on December 7, 1940, and reared in Oglethorpe County. She peacefully departed her earthly home on June 21, 2019.
Throughout her life, Garnetta was a blessing. She is remembered for her strong unwavering faith, her patience, her wit, and optimism, and her ability to recognize the blessings instead of the trials in any situation. She never hesitated to remind others of her five "bonus" years after her first encounter with cancer.
After graduating from Oglethorpe County High School in 1959, Garnetta attended Young Harris College and the University of Georgia, Phi Beta Kappa. Garnetta taught school in Jackson, Madison, Washington and Oglethorpe Counties. She was a faithful member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International for Key Women Educators.
Garnetta was preceded in death by her parents; sister - Carolyn Lowe Vaughn McFalls, brother - Julius Clifton "Bo" Lowe, and son-in-law - Lee Bowen.
Left to cherish her memory include family members: Wayne "JB" Turner, sister - Kay(Sherrill) Abney, son - Sean Turner, daughter - Sarah Bowen Green (Todd), all of Oglethorpe County. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren: Nathanael Bowen, Abby Grace Turner, Lukas Bowen, and Elijah Bowen. She also has several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In accordance with her wishes, a memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, at Corinth Baptist Church, where Garnetta was a devoted lifelong member sharing her love and her musical talents. Dr. T. Wayne Phillips will officiate the memorial service.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is assisting the family of Mrs. Garnetta Lowe Turner.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from June 24 to June 25, 2019