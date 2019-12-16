|
|
1960 - 2019 Gary Bernard Smith, age 59, of Athens, GA passed December 13, 2019.
A Viewing and Visitation Service will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Survivors include: one daughter, Deanna Smith; one son, Samson (Mariah) Smith; 3 grandchildren, Kayden, MaKenzie ans Elijah Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019