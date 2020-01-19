Home

Gary Lee Hollin


1950 - 2020
Gary Lee Hollin Obituary
1950 - 2020 Gary Lee Hollin, 69, of Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Born in Manchester, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Roy Verdon Hollin and Pauline Sams Hollin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Lunsford.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Henley Hollin; one sister, Janice Rice; one sister-in-law, Angie Henley; nieces and nephews, Craig Lunsford (Amy), Ashlee Gist (Jason), Bridgette Rice, Jamie Elder (Heather) and Leslie Seymour (Tim) and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Hermon Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Varnado officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633 is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
