Gary Lewis Shattuck 1947 - 2019 Dr. Gary Lewis Shattuck was born February 5, 1947, in Corpus Christi, Texas, and died suddenly June 1, 2019, in Agora Hills, California. He is survived by his wife Tommie Elaine Perry Shattuck and his daughter Ruby Elaine Shattuck. He was the son of the late Rear Admiral Charles William Shattuck, SC USNR-R and the late Violet Louise McNair Shattuck formerly of Manhattan Beach, California. Also, Dr. Gary Shattuck is survived by his two brothers Ronald Shattuck of Bonsall, California, (Susanna) and Phillip Shattuck (Ingrid) of Thousand Oaks, California. A private memorial service was planned at Manhattan Beach, California, where Dr. Shattuck graduated from Mira Costa High School in the Class of 1965. Dr. Shattuck was offered four college football scholarships and committed to play for UCLA where he sustained a football career-ending eye injury during his freshman year; but, he remained interested in football serving as assistant football coach on the junior varsity level and on the high school levels in California at Mira Costa and in Georgia at Norcross and at Newton, as well as serving as head football coach at North Gwinnett High School. Dr. Shattuck received a BA degree in History with a minor in Geography from UCLA, a MAT degree in Social Studies Education from Piedmont College where he was tapped for Phi Beta Kappa. He took his Ed.S. degree in Instructional Technology and his Ph.D. in Instructional Technology from The University of Georgia: Dissertation, "Understanding School Leaders' Role in Teachers' Adoption of Technology Integrated Classroom Practices." Dr. Shattuck's dissertation was highly regarded in academia as seminal research and was abstracted in conjunction with other articles as part of a collective work provisionally entitled Education and Media Technology Yearbook, Volume 35, 2010, published by Springer Science+Business Media, Incorporated. Dr. Shattuck worked 17 years for the Newton County School System where he served the last 15 years as Director of Technology. Dr. Shattuck was president of Georgia Association of Managers of Education Information Systems (GAMEIS) 2014-2016, president of Georgia K12 CTO Council 2008-2010, and was a member of the Technical Advisory Committee, Georgia School Board Association 2008-2010. Previously, Dr. Shattuck was a member of the Athens Country Club, was an honor graduate from the Navy Supply Corps School where Admiral Shattuck gave the graduation address, was in the Navy during the Vietnam War as a Lieutenant, JG, Supply Officer, and received an Honorable Discharge. In 1980, UGA History Professor Emeritus Dr. Albert Saye proposed Dr. Shattuck to the Republican National Committee. Then, Dr. Shattuck became one of four GOP Georgia State Field Officers who were instrumental in helping Ronald Regan win in Georgia's presidential election. (See more online at Dignity.) In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, PO Box 93, Greensboro, Georgia 30642. Funeral Director Nicole Hopper was in charge of cremation arrangements at Pierce Brothers Valley Memorial Park Funeral Home at 5600 Lindero Canyon Road, West Lake Village, CA 91362.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 28, 2019