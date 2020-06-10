Dr. Gautam Dasgupta died on May 26, 2020, after a 3 year battle with lung cancer. Dr. Dasgupta was born in Calcutta, India on January 8, 1941 & moved to the United States in 1965 to complete his medical residency training in internal medicine, first in Washington DC & then at Muhlenberg Hospital in Plainfield, New Jersey. He moved to Augusta, Georgia to pursue a fellowship in nephrology, after which he joined the faculty at the Medical College of Georgia. He moved to Athens in 1977 to open his own medical practice, and in the following years opened dialysis clinics in Elberton, Washington, Americus, Cordele, Waycross, Greensboro & Demorest as well as in Chattanooga, Tennessee & Ormond Beach, Florida. A resident of Athens-Clarke County for 43 years, he made a lasting legacy in the medical community of his adopted city & state. Two of his proudest accomplishments were becoming a US citizen & raising his son with his imprimatur. He is survived by his son, Amit Dasgupta, daughter-in-law Michelle Dasgupta & granddaughter Nora Grace Dasgupta in addition to relations in the UK & India.



ACS, Oconee Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



