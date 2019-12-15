|
1946 - 2019 Gayle Smith Vaile passed away on the morning of December 11, 2019 at the age of 73.
The only daughter of Charles Smith and Edna Dally, Gayle was born on November 6, 1946 in Atlanta. She worked as an accountant for the Glenn Property Holdings LLLP for many years and retired from the Clarke County School District Early Learning Center this summer.
She is remembered as a loving sister by her two brothers, Rod and John Smith; as a kind mother by her sons, Jamie and Brent deRevere; and as a fun grandmother by her grandchildren, Cedar, Orion, Dakota, Ella, and Riker deRevere. She is predeceased by her brother, Charlie Smith, who passed away earlier this year, and her parents.
Gayle enjoyed cooking, dancing, and spending time with family and friends. She is remembered fondly for her love of baking, hosting events, traveling, the theater, and her church. Mostly, Gayle is remembered for her kind soul and joyous smile. She was an active member of the First Christian Church in Athens for more than 30 years.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church, 268 W. Dougherty St., Athens, GA 30601, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m, officiated by Reverend Justin Floyd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Christian Church.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019