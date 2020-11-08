1/1
Genelle Wise Harper
1929 - 2020
Ms. Genelle Wise Harper, age 77, of Jefferson, GA, passed on November 3, 2020.

A viewing for Ms. Harper will be held on Sunday, November 9, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Gardenview Funeral Chapel.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 , 12:00 p.m. at the Rogers Chapel Baptist Church , Commerce, GA. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Survivors include her children: Michael Anthony Harper, Sr., Gregory Harper, Amy Nell(Jimmy) Harper, Carolyn (James Sr. ) Walker, Linda Tabor, Elmira (Edwin) Wheeler and Pamela Ann Harper (Patricia Seagraves) 27 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, 17 great-great grandchildren and 1 great-great-great grandchild a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other family and friends.

GARDENVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, LLC, Athens GA is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 7, 2020
Life brings tears, smiles, and memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade, but the memories live on forever. With heartfelt sympathy to the Harper Family, may you find comfort. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Crystal
