Ms. Genelle Wise Harper, age 77, of Jefferson, GA, passed on November 3, 2020.A viewing for Ms. Harper will be held on Sunday, November 9, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Gardenview Funeral Chapel.Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 , 12:00 p.m. at the Rogers Chapel Baptist Church , Commerce, GA. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.Survivors include her children: Michael Anthony Harper, Sr., Gregory Harper, Amy Nell(Jimmy) Harper, Carolyn (James Sr. ) Walker, Linda Tabor, Elmira (Edwin) Wheeler and Pamela Ann Harper (Patricia Seagraves) 27 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, 17 great-great grandchildren and 1 great-great-great grandchild a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other family and friends.GARDENVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, LLC, Athens GA is in charge of arrangements.