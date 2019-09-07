|
|
1938 - 2019 Geneva Wynne, 81, of Athens, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 6, 2019.
She was born on May 20, 1938 in Miami Fl to Lemuel Lincoln Anderson and Emily Viola Parker Anderson. She graduated from Miami Senior High School in 1957. December 19, 1958, she married her high school sweetheart, Broxton Mitchel Wynne. They moved to Athens Ga in September of 1973 where she lived the rest of her life.
Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, brother William Monroe (Eugene) Douglas and brother Ronald (Ellsworth) Anderson.
Geneva and Brock had three children. They include Wendy, Todd (Marilyn) and Derek (Lorraine).
Geneva was passionate about serving her Lord. She taught K-5 at Athens Christian School, taught Sunday School at Crooked Creek Baptist Church and was involved in the Good News Club at South Jackson Elementary School. She was a member at Crooked Creek for 46 years.
Geneva is survived by her husband, three children and 6 grandchildren: Rodney, Alyssa, Lydia, Anna, Geneva and Lemuel Wynne. She also had two great-grandchildren: Emma Russell and Jack Murray.
Visitation will be held at Evan's Funeral Home on Sunday, September 8 from 3-5pm. The service will be held at Crooked Creek Baptist Church on Monday, September 9 at 3pm with Tom Miles and Brenson Jennings officiating.
Pallbearers will be close friends, Jake Stinger, Christian Heiss, Cody Davis, Thomas Dyar, Matt Davis and Benji Smith. Honorary pallbearers are Tim Cummings, Herbert Skelton, Alex Pledger, Jerry Tate and Tim Tate.
In lieu of flowers, family request memorial donations to be made to the St. Mary's Hospice House, P.O. Box 6588, Athens, GA 30604.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway Jefferson, GA 30549. 706-367-5467
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 7, 2019