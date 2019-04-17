Home

Geneva Curutcher Gresham


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geneva Curutcher Gresham Obituary
MS. Geneva C. Gresham , age 82, of Hull , Georgia passed on April 15, 2019

Survivors include her daughters, Jeannette Bell, Cathy Johnson, Lynn Shower and Jennifer Hill; sons, Jimmy Freeman and Taiwan Gober, 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday April 18, 2019 from the New Covenant Worship Center, with interment in Athens Memory Garden. Viewing will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Wednsday, April 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Gardenview Funeral chapel Of Athens in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
