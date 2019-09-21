Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Sunset Cemetery
George Anderson Dellinger


1956 - 2019
George Anderson Dellinger Obituary
1956 - 2019 George Anderson Dellinger, 63, died September 18, 2019.

A native of Clarke County, he was a son of the late Marvin Junior and Lila Belle Johnson Dellinger, and was preceded in death by a sister, Anne Kameyer. He retired in 2016 from the University of Georgia after twenty-nine years.

Funeral services will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, EAST with Rev. Phillip Winsett officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00 AM until service time.

Survivors include three sisters, Theresa Dellinger of Greensboro, GA, Elizabeth Dellinger of Birmingham, AL and Margaret Dellinger of Dallas, TX; other extended family members and close friends.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
