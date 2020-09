Remembering back we you was a little guy with curly hair , big eyes and dimples, running to our Grandma “Gil”, Saying. Boogaloo hit somebody”!! But you grew up to be a strong man, who loved his family. Now you can be with your Mom, Grandma, Grandpa and others that have passed on. Gone but not forgotten!❤Walker-Spearman Family!

Brenda Walker Spearman

