Mr. George Bush Jr., departed this life on May 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Mr. George Sr. and Mrs. Alberta Bush. He leaves to cherish a loving fiance, Ms. Mary Arnold; six sisters, Gloria Bush (Anthony) Smith, Anita (Stan) Calloway, Tiesha Barnett, Fashonda Barnett, Angela Wymbs, Katrussa Bush, three brothers Charles (Annesia) Bush, Freddie Pittard, Jonathan (Amanda) and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing May 22, 2020 from 4 pm - 7 pm
A private graveside service is schedule for May 23, 2020
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 22, 2020