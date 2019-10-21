Home

George Clement Bugg


1935 - 2019
George Clement Bugg Obituary
1935 - 2019 George Clement Bugg, 83, of Athens, GA passed away on Sunday, October 20th, 2019.

Born on December 9th, 1935 in Rentz, Georgia, he was the son of the late George Parks Bugg & Mary Ella Bugg.

Mr. Bugg is survived by his sons: George Jr. (Mary), Mark (Barbie), Perry, and Grayson (Carol); 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother Edward; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; parents; and sisters Sara, Mary, and Marjorie.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 22nd from 5:00pm - 8:00pm at Cornerstone Church. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 23rd at 11:00am at Cornerstone Church. Interment will follow at Tuckston United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Interment will follow at Tuckston United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
