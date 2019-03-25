|
Mr. George David Porter, Sr., 72, of Hull, GA, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, GA.
Mr. Porter was born in Greensboro, GA on February 23, 1947, son of the late Leonard George Porter and the late Linnie Mae Moody Porter. Mr. Porter was a machine operator having worked at Kendall Company and was a member of Elder Road Baptist Church. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Ann Sexton Porter; sons, George Porter, Jr. (Tammy), Kevin Porter (Orfelinda) and Jonathan Porter, all of Hull, GA; daughters, Kathy Gootee (Pat) of Hawkinsville, GA, Michelle Finnan of Eatonton, GA; step-daughter, Charlotte Brady (Dwane) of Athens, GA; brother, Mike Porter of Hull, GA; sister, Maggie McCloud of Hull, GA; seventeen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. with Rev. Carlton Shelton officiating. Interment will follow in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Sunday evening. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019