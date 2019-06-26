|
|
George Emmett McGriff, Jr. died June 22, 2019.
He was born May 29, 1938, the only child of George Emmett McGriff, Sr. and Verna Lou Smoyer McGriff, both of whom preceded him in death.
He was born in Gainesville, Florida. George attended Plant High School in Tampa, Florida and graduated from Northside High School in Atlanta, Georgia a member of the class of 1956. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Business Administration a member of the class of 1962 and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. George was also a member of the University of Georgia men's golf team and an avid golfer throughout his life.
A licensed real estate broker and entrepreneur, perhaps his most enduring and endearing project was the Frog Pond Lounge, which he and late partner Leroy Dukes opened in 1977 and was an Athens institution until its closure in 1997. George was a member of the Athens City Club and the First Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are his children, Marion McGriff Marvel (Matt), Athens; Frank Booker McGriff, Waco, TX; Margarett Gunn McGriff McIntosh (William), Savannah; and grandchildren Matthew Dale Marvel, Jr., Marion Adair Marvel, and William Lachlan McIntosh.
A memorial service will be held at Athens First United Methodist Church on Friday, June 28 at 11:00 a.m. with reception following in Hancock Hall.
Memorials may be made to Athens Academy, 1281 Spartan Lane, Athens, Georgia 30606 or online at https://tinyurl.com/y29nrlmh or the Terry College of Business Excellence Fund, UGA Foundation, 394 South Milledge Avenue, Athens, Georgia 30602 or online at https://give.uga.edu.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 26, 2019