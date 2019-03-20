|
George Eugene Hopkins, 83, of Athens, passed away on March 19, 2019.
George owned and operated the Hopkins Skating Rink for thirty-five years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Willie and Mabelle Sorrow Hopkins, and his sister, Barbara Warren.
George is survived by his wife, Jean Alewine Hopkins, and two sons: Danny (Cindy) Hopkins and Ricky (the late Brenda Coile) Hopkins. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Jo Smith; his three grandchildren: Peyton Hopkins, Ashley Stough, and Rusty Estes; and three great-grandchildren: Perry Stough, Dax Estes, and Anderson Estes.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 21, at 2:00 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East Chapel, with Rev. Ben Glosson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Athens Memory Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Peyton Hopkins, Jody Reynolds, Scott Sailors, Rusty Estes, Josh Stough, and Sammy Alewine.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 20, 2019