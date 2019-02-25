Home

Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
George Frederick Jones


1970 - 2019
George Frederick Jones Obituary
George Frederick Jones, age 48, of Athens, passed on February 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home, interment at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Survivors include: his mom, Carolyn H. Jones; two sons, Lefrederick and Giovanni Jones; Three daughters, Shemekia Jones, Chelsea Favors and Angel Jones; one brother, Terrain Jones; one sister, Carolyn T. Jones; second mom, Gale Sheats; a special friend and neighbor , Rena Goss; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
