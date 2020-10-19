George was born and grew up in Winterville, Georgia. He was the youngest son of Ralph James and Snow Dell Fields Chandler.
He graduated from Southern Polytechnic State University and Tennessee Tech University with a degree in Civil Engineering. George was a 1st Lieutenant with the United States Army. He worked with the US Forest Service, Savannah Roads Department, Athens-Clarke County, and was a founding partner with the Engineering firm of Chandler, Armentrout and Roebuck. After retirement he worked for the City of Winterville. He was a long time member of the Clarke-Oconee Cattleman's Association. He truly enjoyed his work as an engineer and meeting people.
George was an active member of the Winterville United Methodist Church and The Winterville Civitan Club. George was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest son Scott Gaines Chandler. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patsy Johns Chandler. His son, Brett James Chandler (Tia), their daughter Meg Chandler; Grandson Trenton George Chandler and Daughter-in-law Valerie H. Chandler. Siblings, Walter Ralph Chandler (Pat) and nephew Chris Chandler and Donald Ross Chandler (Becky). George was a devoted and loving husband and father with a true servant's heart. He loved God, his family and neighbors so very well.
There will be a private graveside service for family. A memorial service will be delayed until the COVID-19 virus is managed.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Winterville United Methodist Church, Elevator Fund, P.O. Box 30, Winterville, Georgia 30683, OR, to the Winterville Civitan Club, P. O. Box 62, Winterville, Georgia 30683.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST. Athens, Georgia is in charge of funeral arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com