|
|
1993 - 2019 George Hulin, age 26, of Athens, GA passed on October 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 388 Stephens Salem Rd, Stephens, GA, with interment in the church cemetery.
Survivors include: his mother, Pamela Harris; grandmother, Willie Nell (Roy) Walker; siblings, Monique Glover and Frank (Marquita) Roberts; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019