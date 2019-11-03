Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
388 Stephens Salem Rd
Stephens, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Hulin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Hulin


1993 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Hulin Obituary
1993 - 2019 George Hulin, age 26, of Athens, GA passed on October 29, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 388 Stephens Salem Rd, Stephens, GA, with interment in the church cemetery.

Survivors include: his mother, Pamela Harris; grandmother, Willie Nell (Roy) Walker; siblings, Monique Glover and Frank (Marquita) Roberts; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -