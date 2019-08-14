|
1942 - 2019 Mr. George Tiller of Rutledge died August 12, 2019 at his home. Mr. Tiller was the son of the late Robert and Vivian Griffith Tiller. He was born December 27 1942. Mr. Tiller attended the University of Georgia. He worked as a manager for Napa Auto Parts in Athens and Madison. After retirement, he worked with Madison Tire. He was a member of Beacon Heights Baptist Church and was a devoted UGA football fan. Mr. Tiller loved people and always brought smiles to those around him.
Mr. George Tiller is survived by his wife Jo Tiller and children, Maggie Purcell and Denny Purcell. He also leaves a granddaughter, Ella.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 14 at 1 PM at Beacon Heights Baptist Church.
Floral contributions are accepted, or memorials may be made to Beacon Heights Baptist Church.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 14, 2019