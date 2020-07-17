George Raft Lang, age 70, of Watkinsville, GA passed July 13, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the graveside of Oconee Memorial Park, 2370 Hog Mountain Road, Watkinsville, GA. Public viewing, Friday 2-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his wife of 47 1/2 years, Lillie Lang; two daughters, Jocelyn Lang and Felicia Lang; siblings, David Whitten, Alice McGill, June (Barry) Williams, Evelyn (Tommy) Claude, Frank Lang and Mark (Lorie) Whitten; brother and sisters-in-law, Thomas Elder, Thelma Parrish and Jeanette Wise.
