1/
George Raft Lang
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
George Raft Lang, age 70, of Watkinsville, GA passed July 13, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the graveside of Oconee Memorial Park, 2370 Hog Mountain Road, Watkinsville, GA. Public viewing, Friday 2-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: his wife of 47 1/2 years, Lillie Lang; two daughters, Jocelyn Lang and Felicia Lang; siblings, David Whitten, Alice McGill, June (Barry) Williams, Evelyn (Tommy) Claude, Frank Lang and Mark (Lorie) Whitten; brother and sisters-in-law, Thomas Elder, Thelma Parrish and Jeanette Wise.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
JUL
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
graveside of Oconee Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Memories & Condolences
July 16, 2020
To Lallie and daughters my heart is heavy finding out that George had gained his heavenly wings! My prayers and condolences to you all, knowing that George will always be in our hearts! But GOD will always strengthen your family during this difficult time in losing a loved one! REST IN PEACE MY FRIEND!! A man with a GOOD HEART❤❤
Brenda Patman Harper
July 16, 2020
To Mrs Lang, Jocelyn and Felicia
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.Continue to cling to his precious memories. Continue to stay in pray as God guides your through these difficult times. I will continue to keep you all in my prayers
Linda Faye Morris
Friend
July 16, 2020
I worked with George for years at Anaconda Wire and Cable. You couldn't have asked for a better friend or co-worker. My sympathies to Lallie and their daughters.
JIMMY BROWN
Friend
