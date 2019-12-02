Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Colbert UMC
George Raymond "Sonny" Fortson


1950 - 2019
George Raymond "Sonny" Fortson Obituary
1950 - 2019 George "Sonny" Raymond Fortson, 69 of Colbert passed away November 29, 2019. He was the son of the late Tom & Imogene Fortson. Sonny was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jodi Torres and Kaycee Phelps. He was a member of Colbert United Methodist Church.

Sonny worked in pipeline/ cable for many years. He loved a good game of poker after a ride on the bike. He appreciated the simple life and enjoyed good conversations. He was a proud American and an old soul. A great man to many. He was widely loved and will be greatly missed.

The family will visit at the funeral home Saturday November 30, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral service will be held Sunday December 1, 2019 2:00pm, at Colbert UMC with Pastor Joe Gunby officiating, Sonny will lie in state at the church from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. The interment will be in Colbert Cemetery.

Survivors include: Children, Lisa Bolin, Katherine (Nick) Phelps, Brandy (Kyle) Kriveruchka and Cody (Brandy) Fortson; sisters and brother, Jean Simmons, Sue Jenkins, Deborah Rogers, Rhonda Stewart and Tim Fortson; ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
