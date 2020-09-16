Scott was a native Athenian who loved his City, Country and Family.
He was a 1987 graduate of Cedar Shoals High School and attended DeVry University. After years in the Technology field, his Entrepreneurial spirit led him to open All Stars Carpet Cleaning, which he owned and operated until his health caused him to retire. He and his father then started Farm Boy Properties, renovating, buying and selling Real Estate properties. He loved being of service to others and was always willing to lend a helping hand. In the last few years, he suffered from numerous Auto Immune diseases and had fought a long and courageous battle.
Unfortunately, Scott's pain became unbearable, and he ended his anguish and life September 12, 2020. He will always be remembered for the love, laughter and affection he showed to all. His kindness and generosity will live in our hearts forever.
He is survived by his parents, Mary Sue and Jimmy Farmer; his adoring sister, Deidre (Dede) Farmer; his favorite nieces, Hailey and Mallory Sailors; great-nephew, Rhett Drahms; an uncle, Jerry (Louise) Farmer and cousin, Jeris Farmer, all of Athens; and a host of other relatives and friends that he loved dearly.
Our hearts feel heavy with grief, and we will lighten the pain with memories of the life and love we have shared.
In light of the recent worldwide occurrences dealing with the outbreak of COVID-19, and two fragile, aging parents the family will have no visitation and burial services will be reserved for immediate family.
A private graveside service will be held at New Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery in Nicholson with Rev. Crist Camden officiating.
