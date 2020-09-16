1/1
George Scott Farmer
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott was a native Athenian who loved his City, Country and Family.

He was a 1987 graduate of Cedar Shoals High School and attended DeVry University. After years in the Technology field, his Entrepreneurial spirit led him to open All Stars Carpet Cleaning, which he owned and operated until his health caused him to retire. He and his father then started Farm Boy Properties, renovating, buying and selling Real Estate properties. He loved being of service to others and was always willing to lend a helping hand. In the last few years, he suffered from numerous Auto Immune diseases and had fought a long and courageous battle.

Unfortunately, Scott's pain became unbearable, and he ended his anguish and life September 12, 2020. He will always be remembered for the love, laughter and affection he showed to all. His kindness and generosity will live in our hearts forever.

He is survived by his parents, Mary Sue and Jimmy Farmer; his adoring sister, Deidre (Dede) Farmer; his favorite nieces, Hailey and Mallory Sailors; great-nephew, Rhett Drahms; an uncle, Jerry (Louise) Farmer and cousin, Jeris Farmer, all of Athens; and a host of other relatives and friends that he loved dearly.

Our hearts feel heavy with grief, and we will lighten the pain with memories of the life and love we have shared.

In light of the recent worldwide occurrences dealing with the outbreak of COVID-19, and two fragile, aging parents the family will have no visitation and burial services will be reserved for immediate family.

A private graveside service will be held at New Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery in Nicholson with Rev. Crist Camden officiating.

Online condolences may be offered at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 15, 2020
Dede, I was so sad to hear of your dear brothers passing. Please know that Ken and I will keep you and your family in our prayers.
Norma LaCount Bonner
Classmate
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved