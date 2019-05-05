|
|
George Willard Flythe, Jr. was born September 28, 1948 in Valdosta, GA to George Willard Flythe, Sr. and Mable Rentz Flythe. George was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jane Neely; brother in-law, Joe Neely; and sister in-law, Sharon Flythe.
George spent his career in restaurant management/ ownership and insurance. He and Jeannie enjoyed nearly 49 years of marriage, living primarily in Georgia and Texas. George enjoyed cooking, fishing, sports, and gardening. He spent many holidays with family in Texas and countless mornings sharing coffee with friends in Athens.
George is survived by his children Adriane (Jay) Whitchurch and Jeffrey (Carol) Flythe; his sister, Norma (Ed) Barr; his brother, John Flythe; four grandchildren, Dylan, Peyton, and Piper Whitchurch and Tristan Flythe as well as his beloved extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Batts & Bridges Funeral Home, 3035 Atlanta Highway, Athens, GA, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 5, 2019