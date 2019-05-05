Home

POWERED BY

Services
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Resources
More Obituaries for George Flythe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Willard Flythe Jr.


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Willard Flythe Jr. Obituary
George Willard Flythe, Jr. was born September 28, 1948 in Valdosta, GA to George Willard Flythe, Sr. and Mable Rentz Flythe. George was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jane Neely; brother in-law, Joe Neely; and sister in-law, Sharon Flythe.



George spent his career in restaurant management/ ownership and insurance. He and Jeannie enjoyed nearly 49 years of marriage, living primarily in Georgia and Texas. George enjoyed cooking, fishing, sports, and gardening. He spent many holidays with family in Texas and countless mornings sharing coffee with friends in Athens.

George is survived by his children Adriane (Jay) Whitchurch and Jeffrey (Carol) Flythe; his sister, Norma (Ed) Barr; his brother, John Flythe; four grandchildren, Dylan, Peyton, and Piper Whitchurch and Tristan Flythe as well as his beloved extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Batts & Bridges Funeral Home, 3035 Atlanta Highway, Athens, GA, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now