Georgia Mae Bonds Faust, age 75 of Athens passed on October 12, 2020.
Visitation begins on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 3:00PM-7:00PM.
Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2:00PM from Batts & Bridges Chapel.
Interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors includes 3 Daughters: Dorothy Faust-Jones, Annetta Bonds and Mattie Faust; 2 Sons: Frank Faust, Jr. and Matthew Faust, Sr., 3 Sisters: Mattie Robinson, Dorothy Bonds and Loretta Bonds, Grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Services by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.