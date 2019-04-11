Home

Wimberly & Jackson Funeral Home Inc.
325 Summitt Street
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 536-3251
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Austin Chapel Baptist Church
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Austin Chapel Baptist Church
1012 Double Bridge Road
Winder, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Austin Chapel Baptist Church
1012 Double Bridge Road
Winder, GA
View Map
Georgia Mae Shields Peppers age 92 of Winder, GA passed away on April 9, 2019. Funeral service will be held at Austin Chapel Baptist Church, 1012 Double Bridge Road, Winder, GA 30680 at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Austin Chapel Baptist Church between the hours of 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Family will receive friends between 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
