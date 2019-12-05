Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
Gerald Bruce Strickland


1962 - 2019
Gerald Bruce Strickland Obituary
1962 - 2019 Gerald Bruce Strickland, 57, of Colbert, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Born in Athens, he was a son of the late James Jackson Strickland and Lillian Lola Sorrow Strickland. Mr. Strickland was the owner of Strickland Sand and Gravel. He loved his family and will be remembered as an honest man of great integrity. Most importantly, he was a loyal and devoted family man and although he had no children of his own, he was a 'father' to many. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Wayne Strickland and Robby Strickland and one sister, Tracy Strickland.

Survivors include his devoted companion of 20 years, Shirley Reid; two brothers, Tommy James Strickland and Roger Dale Strickland; two sisters, Patricia Ann Morris (Charles Douglas) and Rochelle Strickland Smith and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with Rev. Robby Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Bishop, Wesley Wright, Cody Strickland, Rocky Strickland, Landon McCarty, Jeremiah Mack, Ken Smith and honorary pallbearer, Jammy Strickland. The family will receive friends Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633 is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
