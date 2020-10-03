Mrs. Geraldine Nixon Brown, 88, of Canon, GA passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Brown Health and Rehabilitation Center in Royston, GA.
Mrs. Brown was born in Royston, GA on July 23, 1932, daughter of the late F. D. Nixon and the late Mozelle McGee Nixon. She was a paraprofessional having retired from the Hart County School System and was a member of the Redwine United Methodist Church and EANGUS Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Maxwell Brown; son-in-law, David Eaves; and brothers, Kendall Nixon and Frank Otis Nixon.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Alice Eaves of Athens, GA, Jimmy and Denise Brown of Canon, GA, Larry and Janet Brown of Royston, GA, and Amy and Brian Johnson of Tifton, GA; brother, Nelson Nixon of Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Ryan and Zachary Eaves, Ethan, Elliot, Seth and Kyle Brown, Jennifer and Jonathan Brown, and Parke Johnson; and five great grandchildren.
A graveside service for Mrs. Brown will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, in the Redwine United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Greg Millwood and Rev. Matt Parker officiating.
The family will receive friends at Redwine United Methodist Church from 2:00 p.m. until funeral hour on Sunday afternoon and request that all visitors please practice social distancing. The family is at the home of Larry and Janet Brown; 1945 Campbell Ridge Road Royston, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Redwine United Methodist Church at 3548 Redwine Church Road Canon, GA 30520 or to a local food bank of one's choice.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.