Barrett Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel
1064 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-6177
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel
1064 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Love & Action United Church
Crawford, GA
Gertie B. Mattox


1940 - 2019
Gertie B. Mattox Obituary
Mrs. Gertie B. Mattox, 78, of Crawford, GA entered into eternal rest on June 6, 2019. She is survived by her four children: Billy G. Taylor, Jimmy (Gwendolyn) Taylor, Janice Taylor (Ralph Goolsby), and Waddis (Cassandra) Taylor; ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held at Barrett Funeral Home - Oglethorpe Chapel on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 10:00am until 8:00pm. Family hour will be held from 5:00pm until 8:00pm.

Celebration of life services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00pm at Love & Action United Church at 1071 Athens Road, Crawford, GA. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens in Athens, GA.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from June 10 to June 11, 2019
