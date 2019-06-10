|
Mrs. Gertie B. Mattox, 78, of Crawford, GA entered into eternal rest on June 6, 2019. She is survived by her four children: Billy G. Taylor, Jimmy (Gwendolyn) Taylor, Janice Taylor (Ralph Goolsby), and Waddis (Cassandra) Taylor; ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held at Barrett Funeral Home - Oglethorpe Chapel on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 10:00am until 8:00pm. Family hour will be held from 5:00pm until 8:00pm.
Celebration of life services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00pm at Love & Action United Church at 1071 Athens Road, Crawford, GA. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens in Athens, GA.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from June 10 to June 11, 2019