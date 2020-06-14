Gertrude Arleen Laster
1920 - 2020
Mrs. Gertrude Arleen Laster, was the youngest of six children born to Rev. Clemmon Joseph Taylor and Lala Siler Taylor on October 27, 1920. "Leen" peacefully transition on June 11, 2020 in Siler City, NC.

She attended and graduated from the Chatham County Training Schools in Siler City, NC and graduated from Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, NC with a degree in Elementary Education.

Arleen was married to the late Leonard Jewel Laster and to this Union they had one son, Leonard Nathaniel Laster, who preceded her in death.

Arleen taught school in Siler City for five years, relocated to Georgia and taught in Valdosta and Madison Georgia for five years. Shen then began a 28 year career in Athens, Georgia. She was the first African American to hold the position of Associate Director of Personnel at the Clark County School District for 13 years. She retired in 1984 after working a total of 40 years with the public schools of North Carolina and Georgia.

Arleen joined Greater Bethel AME Church in 1954 and was active until her health declined and she relocated back to North Carolina in 2012. She enjoyed singing in the Senior Choir, working with the Finance Committee, Women's Guild, Steward Board, Trustee Board and retired as Trustee Emeritus. She enjoyed working in the kitchen with the Women's Guild raising money for special projects. She was also active in her community and enjoyed traveling.

She leaves to cherish her memories; grandson - Linwood Hill (Katrina) of Athens, GA; nieces - Mary Louise Alston and Margie Ann Person both of Siler City, NC; special great-niece, Phyllis A. Alston of Fort Mill, SC , five great-grandchildren, three great- great-grandchildren and a host of other nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Public Visitation is Sunday, June 14, 2020 2:00pm-6:00pm

Graveside Service will be Monday, June 15, 2020, 11:00AM at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Batts & Bridges Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
JUN
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
