1/
Gertrude Leora Albertson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude Leora Albertson, cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 94.

Born in Gainesville, she was a daughter of the late William Talmer Hicks and Kathryn Brackett Hicks. Mrs. Albertson loved her Lord Jesus, her precious family, singing and had a sweet taste for chocolate. She was a faithful member of Sandy Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, James E. Albertson; two daughters, Joan Albertson and Delores Hunter; grandson, Carl Martin; three brothers, Hoyt Hicks, Horace Hicks and Harley Hicks; one sister, Lora Mae Hicks and daughter-in-law, Sonja Albertson.

Survivors include her son, Jimmy Albertson; four grandchildren, Robin Hallenbeck (Mark), Brian Albertson (Kristin), Mark Albertson and Ben Hunter (Rachel) and 11 great-grandchildren.

With consideration for the safety of the family, all services for Mrs. Albertson will be private. Thank you for all thoughts and prayers.

Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved