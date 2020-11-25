Gertrude Leora Albertson, cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 94.Born in Gainesville, she was a daughter of the late William Talmer Hicks and Kathryn Brackett Hicks. Mrs. Albertson loved her Lord Jesus, her precious family, singing and had a sweet taste for chocolate. She was a faithful member of Sandy Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, James E. Albertson; two daughters, Joan Albertson and Delores Hunter; grandson, Carl Martin; three brothers, Hoyt Hicks, Horace Hicks and Harley Hicks; one sister, Lora Mae Hicks and daughter-in-law, Sonja Albertson.Survivors include her son, Jimmy Albertson; four grandchildren, Robin Hallenbeck (Mark), Brian Albertson (Kristin), Mark Albertson and Ben Hunter (Rachel) and 11 great-grandchildren.With consideration for the safety of the family, all services for Mrs. Albertson will be private. Thank you for all thoughts and prayers.Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements.