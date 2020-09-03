Gidget Yvette Favors age 49, of Athens GA, passed on August 28, 2020A Viewing for Ms. Favors will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, 12:00 p.m. from the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.Gidget leaves to cherish her memory: her daughter, Ashlee Colbert ; parents, Daisy Prather and Bobby Favors ; grandson, Ashton Mattox ; Godson, Zaden Baughens; Goddaughter, Cedricka Cooper; two brothers: Troy Favors and Ronnie Favors; sister, Teneka Ransom and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and close friends.Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens GA is in charge of arrangements.