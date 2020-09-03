1/1
Gidget Yvette "GIGI" Favors
1971 - 2020
Gidget Yvette Favors age 49, of Athens GA, passed on August 28, 2020

A Viewing for Ms. Favors will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, 12:00 p.m. from the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Gidget leaves to cherish her memory: her daughter, Ashlee Colbert ; parents, Daisy Prather and Bobby Favors ; grandson, Ashton Mattox ; Godson, Zaden Baughens; Goddaughter, Cedricka Cooper; two brothers: Troy Favors and Ronnie Favors; sister, Teneka Ransom and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and close friends.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens GA is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
SEP
4
Graveside service
12:00 PM
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
September 2, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lisa L Williams
September 2, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I enjoyed working with Gidget through Pre-K several years ago. She had a special, loving and fun-filled spirit with both children and adults. She was always encouraging and supportive and a blessing.
Donna Butler
Coworker
September 2, 2020
Rest In Peace Gidget. My Condolence to the Favor Family.
Ms. C. Dillard
Acquaintance
September 2, 2020
We will all miss Gidget; she touched so many lives. My deepest condolences to the family.
Yyokkia Lawson
September 2, 2020
Sending condolences such a loving person
Pamela Wymbs
Friend
September 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tabatha Appling
Family
August 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
patricia Moody
August 29, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family.
O. Johnson
Acquaintance
August 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
