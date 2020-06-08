Gladys Ayres passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 and is now with the Lord.She was born on June 20, 1921 in Rayle, Georgia to Mack Marshall Esco and Ava Annie Carter. She was a lifelong resident of Georgia and was a homemaker.She was preceded in death by husbands, Amos Ayres and Harry Pleger.She is survived by a son, Ronald B. Ayres of Melbourne, Florida; granddaughter, Lauren C. Boggs of Athens, Georgia; and grandson, Taylor B. Ayres of Lake Mary, Florida. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.She spent the last nine years as a resident of Comer Health and Rehabilitation. The professional staff at Comer Health provided outstanding care in her final years. She cared for and loved them all.There will be a memorial service at a later date.Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.