Gladys Ayres
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys Ayres passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 and is now with the Lord.

She was born on June 20, 1921 in Rayle, Georgia to Mack Marshall Esco and Ava Annie Carter. She was a lifelong resident of Georgia and was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Amos Ayres and Harry Pleger.

She is survived by a son, Ronald B. Ayres of Melbourne, Florida; granddaughter, Lauren C. Boggs of Athens, Georgia; and grandson, Taylor B. Ayres of Lake Mary, Florida. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She spent the last nine years as a resident of Comer Health and Rehabilitation. The professional staff at Comer Health provided outstanding care in her final years. She cared for and loved them all.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved