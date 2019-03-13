|
Local retired business owner and Mother Gladys Claudine Scott, 76 of Athens passed away on March 5, 2019.
Survivors include her children, Anthony Thompson, Alesha Thompson, Kelvin Thompson, Sheila White and Joe Louis Scott Jr.; brothers Marvin and Willie Ballard; sisters Nellie Ballard and Ethel Adkins. Gladys was a well known cosmetologist. Memorial service for Ms. Scott will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, March 14, 2019 from the Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview. A viewing will be held from 11:00 - 4:30 Wednesday March 13, 2019 at the funeral home.
Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 13, 2019