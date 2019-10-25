Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Statham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Jean Statham


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Jean Statham Obituary
1954 - 2019 Gladys Jean Kelly Statham, 64, of Elberton, died October 20, 2019.

A viewing will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment in the Jennings Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 PM, Friday, October 25, 2019.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel Statham; brother, Fred Kelly; sisters, Carolyn Kelly Faust, Lois Kelly Fordham and Joyce Ann Cummings; and other relatives and friends.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now