|
|
1954 - 2019 Gladys Jean Kelly Statham, 64, of Elberton, died October 20, 2019.
A viewing will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment in the Jennings Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 PM, Friday, October 25, 2019.
Survivors include her husband, Daniel Statham; brother, Fred Kelly; sisters, Carolyn Kelly Faust, Lois Kelly Fordham and Joyce Ann Cummings; and other relatives and friends.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 25, 2019