|
|
1929 - 2019 Gladys V. (Jenny) Stephens Thaxton, 90, of Watkinsville, died December 20, 2019.
A native of Athens, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Maude Eidson Yarbrough. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ralph Stephens and Emory Thaxton, son, Denny Stephens, daughter, Mary Stephens, brothers, Tommy, Pete, Henry and Jack Yarbrough and sisters, Martha Smith and Lois Seagraves. Mrs. Thaxton was a longtime employee with Thomas Textiles and retired from the UGA Vet School following 15 years of service. She was a faithful member of Whitehall Baptist Church for 83 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Brown of Watkinsville; grandchildren, Tommy Saxon, Tracey (Kirt) Williford, Scott Thomas, Kim Thomas Johnson, Matt (Megan) Stephens, Chase (Victoria) Stephens and Nick (Nicole) Stephens and 15 Great Great Grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Lord and Stephens, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Services will be at the chapel, Friday December 27 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jimmy Edwards officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to .
Arrangements by Lord and Stephens, WEST. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 22, 2019