Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Thaxton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys V. "Jenny" Thaxton


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys V. "Jenny" Thaxton Obituary
1929 - 2019 Gladys V. (Jenny) Stephens Thaxton, 90, of Watkinsville, died December 20, 2019.

A native of Athens, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Maude Eidson Yarbrough. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ralph Stephens and Emory Thaxton, son, Denny Stephens, daughter, Mary Stephens, brothers, Tommy, Pete, Henry and Jack Yarbrough and sisters, Martha Smith and Lois Seagraves. Mrs. Thaxton was a longtime employee with Thomas Textiles and retired from the UGA Vet School following 15 years of service. She was a faithful member of Whitehall Baptist Church for 83 years.

Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Brown of Watkinsville; grandchildren, Tommy Saxon, Tracey (Kirt) Williford, Scott Thomas, Kim Thomas Johnson, Matt (Megan) Stephens, Chase (Victoria) Stephens and Nick (Nicole) Stephens and 15 Great Great Grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Lord and Stephens, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Services will be at the chapel, Friday December 27 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jimmy Edwards officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to .

Arrangements by Lord and Stephens, WEST. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -