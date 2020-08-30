1/1
Gladys Wilhite
1943 - 2020
Ms. Gladys Wilhite age 77, of Athens GA passed August 25, 2020

A public viewing will held on Monday August 31, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday September 1, 2020 1:00 P.M. From the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Survivors include her son; Gregory (Anita) Wilhite brothers, Bobby (Lillie) Wilhite, Terry (Inell) Wilhite and Byl Butler, sister, Lula Butler and a sister-in-law Ruby Wilhite, 3 grandchildren 2 great grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is Charge of Arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
SEP
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lisa Lumpkin
