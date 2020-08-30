Ms. Gladys Wilhite age 77, of Athens GA passed August 25, 2020
A public viewing will held on Monday August 31, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday September 1, 2020 1:00 P.M. From the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include her son; Gregory (Anita) Wilhite brothers, Bobby (Lillie) Wilhite, Terry (Inell) Wilhite and Byl Butler, sister, Lula Butler and a sister-in-law Ruby Wilhite, 3 grandchildren 2 great grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends.
Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is Charge of Arrangements.