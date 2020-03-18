|
|
1950 - 2020 Glenda Wood Johnson, 69, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 15, of a heart attack.
She was a daughter of the late James Glenn Wood and Margaret McLeay Wood.
Her family was the most important part of her life. Among her greatest joys were spending time with her two granddaughters and exercising a grandmother's prerogative of spoiling them whenever she had the chance. She loved to cook for her family and make excursions to the mountains with her husband and their daughters and their families. In her spare time, she was an avid gardener, loved visiting with friends, and always extended a helping hand to people in need. She was a graduate of Athens High School Class of 1969.
Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Marvin H. Johnson, Bogart; daughters, Angie Johnson Brooks, Bogart, and Brandi Johnson Herndon (Adrian), Watkinsville; granddaughters, Athena Brooks and Emmie Herndon; sister, Rosemary Wood, Athens; sisters-in-law, Sarah Poole, Augusta, Shirley Short (Ken), Monroe, Dianne Finger, Watkinsville, and Carol Wood, Danielsville; brother-in-law Patrick McCafferty, Chico, CA; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, John H. Wood, and her sister, Vonnie Wood McCafferty.
In the interest of public health concerns, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be designated to ESP, 189 VFW Drive, Watkinsville, GA 30677 or online at:
https://extraspecialpeople.com/memorial/
Online condolences: www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 18, 2020