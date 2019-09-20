Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandy Cross Cemetery
Carlton, GA
Glenn Edward Nix


1950 - 2019
Glenn Edward Nix Obituary
1950 - 2019 Glenn Edward Nix, born on September 16, 1950, to the late Edward Paul Nix and Evelyn Carter Nix, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, surrounded by his family.

After graduating high school from Oglethorpe County, Glenn served in the US Army Reserves. After a long career at Fowler Products, he retired in 2012. He was a volunteer fireman and served as Assistant Chief for many years at Beaverdam Fire Department. He loved his family dearly, including his four dogs, Maggie, Lucy, Fred and Ricky. He enjoyed taking his three beagles rabbit hunting with his friend Don Damron.

In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Wanda Welch Nix and his brother Mike Nix. Survivors include his daughter Penni Walden (Steve), son Corbett Pledger (Sarah), sister Gail Stevens (Herschel), brother Dennis Nix (Janie), sister Patricia Peck (Max), sister in law Debbie Nix and numerous nieces, nephews, brothers in law and sisters in law.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 at Sandy Cross Cemetery, Carlton, GA.

The family will be at the home of Dennis and Janie Nix, 5605 Colbert Danielsville Road, Colbert, GA 30628.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 20, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
